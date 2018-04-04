Amelia Curran
Amelia Curran
Amelia Curran is a Canadian singer-songwriter from St. John's. The National Post describes her music as "a bit like Leonard Cohen being channeled in a dusty saloon by Patsy Cline."
Hands On a Grain of Sand
Wrecking Ball
Scattered and Small
Every Woman Every man
Sunday Bride
Act Of Human Kindness
Gravity
Come Back To Me
Move A Mile
Here's Come Back for Me
Ah, Me
I Am The Night
Somebody Somewhere
The Great Escape
Strike the Band
Coming For You
The Reverie
Song on the Radio
Never Say Goodbye
What Will You be Building
Years
Strangers
Soft Wooden Towers
Blackbird on Fire
San Andreas Fault
The Company Store
Julia
Tiny Glass Houses
