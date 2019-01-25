John PlayfordBorn 1623. Died 1686
John Playford
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1623
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c299e778-611b-4702-9602-00474220ceac
John Playford Biography (Wikipedia)
John Playford (1623–1686/7) was a London bookseller, publisher, minor composer, and member of the Stationers' Company, who published books on music theory, instruction books for several instruments, and psalters with tunes for singing in churches. He is perhaps best known today for his publication of The English Dancing Master in 1651.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Playford Tracks
Sort by
Four Works
Henry Purcell
Four Works
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Four Works
Ensemble
Last played on
Wallom Green (English Dancing Master)
John Playford
Wallom Green (English Dancing Master)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Wallom Green (English Dancing Master)
Last played on
Paul's Steeple
John Playford
Paul's Steeple
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paul's Steeple
Last played on
Sellengers Rownde
John Playford
Sellengers Rownde
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sellengers Rownde
Last played on
Italian rant
Trad.
Italian rant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Italian rant
Last played on
A New Scotch Jig (The English Dancing Master)
John Playford
A New Scotch Jig (The English Dancing Master)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A New Scotch Jig (The English Dancing Master)
Last played on
Kettle Drum (The Dancing Master)
John Playford
Kettle Drum (The Dancing Master)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383sqt.jpglink
Kettle Drum (The Dancing Master)
Last played on
Seven works by Purcell and Playford
Henry Purcell
Seven works by Purcell and Playford
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Seven works by Purcell and Playford
Ensemble
Last played on
Faronell's Division
John Playford
Faronell's Division
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxhg.jpglink
Faronell's Division
Last played on
Virgin Queen set
John Playford
Virgin Queen set
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Virgin Queen set
Last played on
Curtain Tune (Timon of Athens)
John Playford
Curtain Tune (Timon of Athens)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Curtain Tune (Timon of Athens)
Last played on
Virgin Queen Set
John Playford
Virgin Queen Set
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Virgin Queen Set
Last played on
Wallom Green
John Playford
Wallom Green
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtkh4.jpglink
Wallom Green
Last played on
The Rover Reformed
John Playford
The Rover Reformed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
The Rover Reformed
Last played on
Charon the peaceful shade invites
Henry Purcell
Charon the peaceful shade invites
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Charon the peaceful shade invites
Ensemble
Last played on
Mr Beveridge's Maggot
John Playford
Mr Beveridge's Maggot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Beveridge's Maggot
Last played on
The English Dancing Master
John Playford
The English Dancing Master
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The English Dancing Master
Last played on
Soft Notes and Gently Raised, Z.510
John Playford
Soft Notes and Gently Raised, Z.510
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghfwz.jpglink
Soft Notes and Gently Raised, Z.510
Ensemble
Last played on
Hall Away Joe
Henry Purcell
Hall Away Joe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Hall Away Joe
Last played on
JOHN PLAYFORD: White-Hall Minuett (feat. The Broadside Band)
John Playford
JOHN PLAYFORD: White-Hall Minuett (feat. The Broadside Band)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
JOHN PLAYFORD: White-Hall Minuett (feat. The Broadside Band)
Last played on
Italian Rant (arranged Ozmo)
John Playford
Italian Rant (arranged Ozmo)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Italian Rant (arranged Ozmo)
Last played on
Playlists featuring John Playford
John Playford Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist