Incantation is an American death metal band that was formed by John McEntee and Paul Ledney ( Both Born December 1968 ) in 1989. They are one of the leaders in the New York City death metal scene along with fellow bands Suffocation, Mortician and Immolation, even though the band is currently located in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. To date the band has released ten full-length records, two live records, four EPs, two singles, three splits, one DVD, and three demos. Their most recent album, Profane Nexus, was released through Relapse Records in August 2017. The band have maintained a significant cult following and underground popularity since the '90s, and are considered to be highly influential on a range of later death metal bands including Dead Congregation, Grave Miasma, and Portal, who are often described as 'cavernous death metal'. Incantation's music frequently draws on anti-Christian, Satanic and occult themes, and the band is notable for mixing widely varied tempos into their music, often playing slow, down-tuned passages similar to those performed by death-doom bands like Autopsy.