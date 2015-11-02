Lo-FangBorn 20 October 1983
Lo-Fang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983-10-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c294ace2-f026-4751-825a-46e8e14c49e0
Lo-Fang Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Jordan Hemerlein (born October 20, 1983), better known by the stage name Lo-Fang, is a singer-songwriter and classically trained musician. His stage name came to him while he was driving through Sedona, Arizona on his way to Los Angeles. He chose it mainly because of the symmetry of the letters and his attempt to balance the feminine and masculine elements in his music. As he sees it: " 'Lo' relates 'soft and soothing' and the strings and kind of the way I sing, and the 'Fang' element is more like the harsh, electronic sounds and the bass."
His debut album Blue Film was released on February 25, 2014, by 4AD.
