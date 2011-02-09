Peter Kater (born 1958) is a German-born American pianist and composer.

When he was four, he moved with his family from Germany to New Jersey. He studied classical piano at an early age. In 1977 when he was eighteen, Peter moved to Boulder, Colorado, where he spent thirteen years before moving to Virginia and later Los Angeles, building his own studio, and starting his own record label. His debut album, Spirit (Silver Wave, 1983), and those that followed reached the Top 20 New Age music chart at Billboard magazine. These included several collobations with R. Carlos Nakai. He has also collaborated with Snatam Kaur, Michael DeMaria, Tina Guo, Nawang Khechog and Dominic Miller. His first Grammy Award nomination was for the album Red Moon (Silver Wave, 2003) for Best New Age Album. 13 more nominations followed with his first win coming in 2018 for the album Dancing on Water (Point of Light, 2017). Kater has sold millions of records, scored the music of over 100 television and film productions including 11 On & Off-Broadway dramatic plays and is a proud recipient of the Environment Leadership Award from the United Nations.