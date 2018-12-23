Ellis MarsalisBorn 13 November 1934
Ellis Marsalis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1934-11-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c28999ee-ff26-4825-be24-b466e7b32821
Ellis Marsalis Biography (Wikipedia)
Ellis Louis Marsalis Jr. (born November 14, 1934) is an American jazz pianist and educator. Active since the late 1940s, Marsalis came to greater attention in the 1980s and 1990s as the patriarch of a musical family, with sons Branford Marsalis and Wynton Marsalis rising to international acclaim.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ellis Marsalis Tracks
Sort by
Homecoming
Ellis Marsalis
Homecoming
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Homecoming
Last played on
Swingin' At The Haven
Ellis Marsalis
Swingin' At The Haven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf6w.jpglink
Swingin' At The Haven
Last played on
Have You Met Miss Jones
Ellis Marsalis
Have You Met Miss Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Have You Met Miss Jones
Last played on
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Count Basie & His Orchestra
I'll Be Home For Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6jf1.jpglink
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Last played on
Tell Me
Ellis Marsalis
Tell Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell Me
Last played on
I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face
Ellis Marsalis
I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Surrey With The Fringe On Top
Ellis Marsalis
The Surrey With The Fringe On Top
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Street of Dreams
Wynton Marsalis
Street of Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03byl57.jpglink
Street of Dreams
Last played on
Teo
Ellis Marsalis
Teo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teo
Last played on
Orchid Blue
Ellis Marsalis
Orchid Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Orchid Blue
Last played on
Ellis Marsalis Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist