The Legendary Stardust CowboyBorn 5 September 1947
The Legendary Stardust Cowboy
1947-09-05
Biography (Wikipedia)
Norman Carl Odam (born September 5, 1947, in Lubbock, Texas), known professionally as the Legendary Stardust Cowboy, is an outsider performer who is considered one of the pioneers of the genre that came to be known as psychobilly in the 1960s.
Paralyzed
Paralyzed
Paralyzed
I Took a Trip on a Gemini Spaceship
I Took a Trip on a Gemini Spaceship
I Took a Trip on a Gemini Spaceship
Standing In A Trashcan
Standing In A Trashcan
Standing In A Trashcan
Paralized
Paralized
Paralized
Red Eyes
Red Eyes
Red Eyes
Earthquake
Earthquake
Earthquake
Credit Card Blues
Credit Card Blues
Credit Card Blues
Idiot's Running Sideways
Idiot's Running Sideways
Idiot's Running Sideways
Saturn
Saturn
Saturn
I Ride A Tractor
I Ride A Tractor
I Ride A Tractor
I Hate CDs
I Hate CDs
I Hate CDs
