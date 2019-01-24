OMCFormed 1993. Disbanded 31 January 2010
1993
OMC Biography (Wikipedia)
OMC, or Otara Millionaires Club, was a New Zealand music group. They were best known for their 1996 hit "How Bizarre", named one of the greatest New Zealand songs of all time by the Australasian Performing Right Association. The full name of the band is a tongue-in-cheek reference to Otara's status as one of the poorest suburbs of Auckland.
