Suzy Q Biography (Wikipedia)
Suzy Q was a Canadian studio project created by Jerry Cucuzzella. Female vocalists include Michelle Mills and Angie Vileno. The group is best known for their song "Get on Up and Do It Again" which entered two Billboard charts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
