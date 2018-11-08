Naghma Shaperai (Pashto: نغمه ښاپېرۍ, born 1 January 1964)[citation needed] is a prominent Afghan singer who started her career in the early 1980s. She and her ex-husband, Mangal, were a popular musical duo who dominated the Afghan music scene during the 1980s and early 1990s. Naghma sings mostly in Pashto but has also recorded in the Dari Persian language. Her music is popular in Afghanistan, Tajikistan and among Pashtuns in Pakistan. She is considered to be the greatest female artist in Afghanistan and continues to be the voice and face of Pashtun traditional music.