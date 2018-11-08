NaghmaBorn 1 January 1964
Naghma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1964-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c27e26b0-4d29-4cae-adc3-dd89eda7d649
Naghma Biography (Wikipedia)
Naghma Shaperai (Pashto: نغمه ښاپېرۍ, born 1 January 1964)[citation needed] is a prominent Afghan singer who started her career in the early 1980s. She and her ex-husband, Mangal, were a popular musical duo who dominated the Afghan music scene during the 1980s and early 1990s. Naghma sings mostly in Pashto but has also recorded in the Dari Persian language. Her music is popular in Afghanistan, Tajikistan and among Pashtuns in Pakistan. She is considered to be the greatest female artist in Afghanistan and continues to be the voice and face of Pashtun traditional music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Naghma Tracks
Sort by
Baalkada
Lucky
Baalkada
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baalkada
Last played on
Naghma Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist