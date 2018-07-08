Alan DaleUS traditional popular/rock and roll singer. Born 9 July 1925. Died 20 April 2002
Alan Dale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1925-07-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c27ae930-9908-46ed-b85e-c3794646d75e
Alan Dale Biography (Wikipedia)
Alan Dale (July 9, 1925 – April 20, 2002) was an American singer of traditional popular and rock and roll music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alan Dale Tracks
Sort by
Cherry Pink & Apple Blossom White
Alan Dale
Cherry Pink & Apple Blossom White
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cherry Pink & Apple Blossom White
Last played on
Alan Dale Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist