Igor StravinskyComposer. Born 17 June 1882. Died 6 April 1971
Igor Stravinsky Biography (Wikipedia)
Igor Fyodorovich Stravinsky (Russian: И́горь Фёдорович Страви́нский,; 17 June [O.S. 5 June] 1882 – 6 April 1971) was a Russian-born composer, pianist, and conductor. He is widely considered one of the most important and influential composers of the 20th century.
Stravinsky's compositional career was notable for its stylistic diversity. He first achieved international fame with three ballets commissioned by the impresario Serge Diaghilev and first performed in Paris by Diaghilev's Ballets Russes: The Firebird (1910), Petrushka (1911), and The Rite of Spring (1913). The last of these transformed the way in which subsequent composers thought about rhythmic structure and was largely responsible for Stravinsky's enduring reputation as a musical revolutionary who pushed the boundaries of musical design. His "Russian phase" which continued with works such as Renard, the Soldier's Tale and Les Noces, was followed in the 1920s by a period in which he turned to neoclassical music. The works from this period tended to make use of traditional musical forms (concerto grosso, fugue and symphony), drawing on earlier styles, especially from the 18th century. In the 1950s, Stravinsky adopted serial procedures. His compositions of this period shared traits with examples of his earlier output: rhythmic energy, the construction of extended melodic ideas out of a few two- or three-note cells and clarity of form, and of instrumentation.
- The Firebird flies into the Albert Hallhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06gx3qh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06gx3qh.jpg2018-08-08T11:52:00.000ZStravinsky's Firebird appears in the hall during the 10 Pieces Prom.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06gx39k
The Firebird flies into the Albert Hall
- Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D major (4th mvt - excerpt) (2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d4nfx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d4nfx.jpg2017-08-27T18:00:00.000ZViolinist Leila Josefowicz with the City of Brmingham Symphony Orchestra under Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05d4jfv
Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D major (4th mvt - excerpt) (2017)
- Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring - excerpt (2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05bp8vj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05bp8vj.jpg2017-08-06T18:00:00.000ZThe frenzied rhythms and provocative harmonies of Stravinsky’s ballet score prompted a legendary riot at its Paris premiere in 1913. Thomas Adès conducts.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05bp8gk
Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring - excerpt (2017)
- Highlights from the National Youth Orchestra Prom (2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05bp9m2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05bp9m2.jpg2017-08-06T18:00:00.000ZThomas Adès conducts the National Youth Orchestra.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05bp95z
Highlights from the National Youth Orchestra Prom (2017)
- Stravinsky's Funeral Songhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ttk68.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ttk68.jpg2016-12-12T16:04:00.000ZStephen Walsh on Stravinsky's long-lost tribute to his teacher Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04l4069
Stravinsky's Funeral Song
- Proms interval talk: Exploring Stravinsky's Rite of Springhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ph31k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ph31k.jpg2016-08-08T11:07:00.000ZChristopher Cook talks to Jonathan Cross, author of the 2015 biography 'Igor Stravinsky', about the composer's controversial score for the ballet 'The Rite of Spring'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p043zvx2
Proms interval talk: Exploring Stravinsky's Rite of Spring
- Chord Of The Week - Programme 3https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044lj4n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044lj4n.jpg2016-08-06T19:00:00.000ZDavid Owen Norris presents Chord of The Week. This week examining Stravinksky's Petrushka.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p043pdnq
Chord Of The Week - Programme 3
- Stravinsky and the Symphonyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02dzcg2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02dzcg2.jpg2016-07-01T12:00:00.000ZDonald Macleod explores Igor Stravinsky's life through his five symphonieshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zb69m
Stravinsky and the Symphony
- Stravinsky: the hippest composer who ever lived?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03twmn3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03twmn3.jpg2016-05-12T08:29:00.000ZSara Mohr-Pietsch explores the myths and rituals of Stravinsky's music, with fantastic archive footage of the great composer.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03twn8d
Stravinsky: the hippest composer who ever lived?
- Stravinsky: Petrushka (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ntz89.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ntz89.jpg2016-04-18T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Promshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03nv27c
Stravinsky: Petrushka (extract)
- Stravinsky: Firebird (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nv418.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nv418.jpg2016-04-18T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Promshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03nv6vk
Stravinsky: Firebird (extract)
- Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nv8bv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nv8bv.jpg2016-04-18T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Promshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03nv8f9
Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (extract)
- Stravinsky: Pulcinella - suite (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nsxhh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nsxhh.jpg2016-04-17T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Promshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03nsxtw
Stravinsky: Pulcinella - suite (extract)
- Stravinsky: life and work to the end of WW Ihttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0246gm0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0246gm0.jpg2014-08-08T12:00:00.000ZDonald Macleod explores Igor Stravinsky's life and work up to the end of World War Ihttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p024c5z7
Stravinsky: life and work to the end of WW I
- Stravinsky: Firebirdhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0224y7l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0224y7l.jpg2014-07-04T11:20:00.000ZIn this Proms Music Guide, Sarah Walker looks at Stravinsky's Firebird.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0224y8g
Stravinsky: Firebird
- Serenades and Symphonieshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zv0tr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zv0tr.jpg2014-05-27T08:40:00.000ZCharles Hazlewood compares the ways Strauss and Stravinsky wrote for wind ensemble.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01zv0v7
Serenades and Symphonies
Featured Works
Igor Stravinsky Tracks
Sort by
Symphony of psalms
The Rite of Spring
Extract from The Rite of Spring, Part 1 (Adoration of the Earth)
Danse russe (3 Movements from Petrushka)
Tango
The Firebird Suite: Infernal Dance
The Rite of Spring Part II - Sacrificial Dance
Chant Funebre
Symphony of Psalms (1930 revised 1948)
Les Noces - extract from Third Tableau
Firebird Suite - Lullaby and Finale
Agon - ballet
Ebony Concerto
Violin Concerto in D major
Pulcinella
Petrushka
The Firebird, Concert Suite No 2
Pot-belly (4 Russian folk songs for female chorus)
Symphony in three movements
Scherzo fantastique, Op 3
The Shrovetide Fair (Petrushka)
3 Movements from Petrushka
The Firebird
The Firebird: Round Dance Of The Princesses / The Princesses' Khorovod
Petrushka: Pt.1; Danse russe
Petrushka (Burlesque in Four Scenes)
Ebony concerto for clarinet and jazz band
Suite italienne,
The Rite of Spring
Suite italienne for cello and piano
Three Movements from Petrushka
The Soldier's Tale (The Little Concert)
Pulcinella Suite
Violin Concerto in D: IV. Capriccio
Apotheosis from Apollon Musagete
Petrushka - Tableau 1, Shrovetide Fair
L'Histoire Du Soldat suite instrumentale
The Rake's Progress - Epilogue
Concerto in E flat major, 'Dumbarton Oaks'
Pulcinella Suite (3rd mvt)
Divertimento - Pas de deux; Variation; Coda
Ronde des Princess; Infernal Dance; Berceuse; Finale (The Firebird Suite)
The Rite of Spring: - Sacrificial dance (The Chosen One)
Symphony in C
Petrushka (1947)
Three Pieces for Solo Clarinet
Orpheus
Funeral Song
Circus Polka
The Firebird, suite (1919)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 20: Ten Pieces Prom
Proms 2018: Prom 19: Ten Pieces Prom
