Knut NystedtBorn 3 September 1915. Died 8 December 2014
Knut Nystedt
1915-09-03
Knut Nystedt Biography (Wikipedia)
Official Website: KnutNystedt.com
Knut Nystedt (3 September 1915 – 8 December 2014) was a Norwegian orchestral and choral composer.
Knut Nystedt Tracks
Immortal Bach (Komm, süsser Tod, BWV 478)
Knut Nystedt
Immortal Bach (Komm, süsser Tod, BWV 478)
Immortal Bach (Komm, süsser Tod, BWV 478)
Immortal Bach
Immortal Bach
Jesus din søte forening å smake
Traditional, Knut Nystedt, Norwegian Soloists' Choir & Grete Pedersen
Jesus din søte forening å smake
Jesus din søte forening å smake
O Crux
Knut Nystedt
O Crux
O Crux
Toro liti
Knut Nystedt
Toro liti
Toro liti
O Crux, ave spes unica (Be in the Audience)
Knut Nystedt
O Crux, ave spes unica (Be in the Audience)
O Crux, ave spes unica (Be in the Audience)
Immortal Bach
Knut Nystedt
Immortal Bach
Immortal Bach
Immortal Bach
Knut Nystedt
Immortal Bach
Immortal Bach
Immortal Beach
Knut Nystedt
Immortal Beach
Immortal Beach
Peace I leave with you, Op 43 No 2
Knut Nystedt
Peace I leave with you, Op 43 No 2
Peace I leave with you, Op 43 No 2
Jesus, din sote forening a smake
Knut Nystedt
Jesus, din sote forening a smake
Jesus, din sote forening a smake
Immortal Bach
Immortal Bach
Immortal Bach
Knut Nystedt
Immortal Bach
Immortal Bach
Immortal Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Immortal Bach
Immortal Bach
Immortal Bach
Knut Nystedt
Immortal Bach
Immortal Bach
O Crux (Op.79)
Knut Nystedt
O Crux (Op.79)
O Crux (Op.79)
Immortal Bach for chorus (feat. Rundfunkchor Berlin & Simon Halsey)
Knut Nystedt
Immortal Bach for chorus (feat. Rundfunkchor Berlin & Simon Halsey)
Immortal Bach for chorus (feat. Rundfunkchor Berlin & Simon Halsey)
Immortal Bach
Immortal Bach
Prayers of Kierkegaard
Knut Nystedt
Prayers of Kierkegaard
Prayers of Kierkegaard
Immortal Bach for chorus
Knut Nystedt
Immortal Bach for chorus
Immortal Bach for chorus
Immortal Bach
Immortal Bach
