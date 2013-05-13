Deadstring Brothers were an alt-country/rock band from Detroit, Michigan fronted by guitarist/vocalist Kurt Marschke.

The Deadstring Brothers artist page on Bloodshot Records website lists the status of the band as no longer on tour, stating "The brutal and indifferent whims of the world drove these guys out of the business. It is to all our losses." In 2018, Bloodshot Records released a digital-only compilation titled Best of... Deadstring Brothers.

After relocating to the Pacific Northwest in July 2013, Kurtis Brothers met Kris Stuart and Matt Cadenelli at the Wildwood MusicFest & Campout leading to the formation of a new all-star group called The Deadstring Family Band. The Deadstring Family Band consists of members of The Deadstring Brothers, Rootjack, Fernando, The Don of Division Street, and Portland Country Underground..