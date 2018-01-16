Benjamin Franklin Wedekind (July 24, 1864 – March 9, 1918), usually known as Frank Wedekind, was a German playwright. His work, which often criticizes bourgeois attitudes (particularly towards sex), is considered to anticipate expressionism and was influential in the development of epic theatre.

Before 2006, Wedekind was best known for the "Lulu" cycle, a two-play series --Erdgeist (Earth Spirit, 1895) and Die Büchse der Pandora (Pandora's Box, 1904) -- centered on a young dancer/adventuress of mysterious origin. In 2006, his earlier play Frühlings Erwachen (Spring Awakening, 1891) became well-known because of a Broadway musical adaptation.