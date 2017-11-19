Brian Cross is a producer, DJ and entrepreneur born in Barcelona, Spain.

He is known for working with numerous other artists from different music styles including Armin Van Buuren, Ricky Martin, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Yandel, Robbie Rivera, Inna, Leah Labelle and many more. He has released on some of the worlds biggest record labels including Armada Music, Ultra Music, Dirty Dutch, Big Beat Records, In Charge, Sony Music and A State of Trance. In 2015 he signed with Ultra Music.

Brian Cross is also the creator of POPSTAR festival in Amnesia Ibiza featuring artists like Hardwell, Avicii, Cedric Gervais and global pop icons including Pitbull, Nelly Furtado, Inna, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and many more.

In 2014 Brian Cross signed for the summer season with Ushuaia Ibiza and Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza sharing the stage with Snoop Dogg, Robin Thicke, Jason Derulo, Pitbull, Kylie Minogue, The Prodigy, Nile Rodgers, Ellie Goulding, Placebo and Icona Pop.

In 2015 Brian Cross signed with SuperMartXé as their weekly resident at the worlds biggest club Privilege Ibiza and for the worldtour of the brand. The weekly performances included guests like Afrojack, Chuckie, Deniz Koyu, Matthew Koma, Two Tone and the 12-hour non-stop closing party featuring Nervo, Thomas Gold, Glowinthedark and Yves V. 2015 was also the year where Brian Cross performed for the first time at Tomorrowland Festival in Belgium and Tomorrowworld Festival in Atlanta. Both performances took place at the V Session Stages with artists like Chuckie, Borgore, Firebeatz, Ftampa, Quintino, R3hab and of course the host of the stage Yves V.