Angham Mohamed Ali Suleiman (Arabic: أنغام محمد علي سليمان‎; born 19 January 1972) is an Egyptian singer, record producer and actress. Her debut was in 1987 under the guidance of her father, Mohammad Suleiman. Following her divorce from Magdy Aref in 2000, Angham took much more control over her image and musical style after that Leih Sebtaha (Why Did You Leave Her) record established her into a strong position amid the constant emerge of new voices in the Middle East music scene. After a highly publicized feud between Alam El Phan Music Records' president Mohsen Gaber and the artist, she moved to another record company, Rotana.

In 2005, she released the album Bahibbik Wahashteeny (I Love You, I Miss You). It was critically acclaimed, but commercially was not as expected. After three years, Angham returned to the forefront of Arabic pop music in 2007 with her album Kolma N'arrab (Whenever We Come Closer) which sold more than 500,000 CDs across the Middle East in less than three months and was awarded a platinum certification.