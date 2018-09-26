CrawlerUnited States blues rock. Formed 1976. Disbanded 1979
Crawler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c26e3510-79a7-49b2-b044-aa804552c4d4
Crawler Biography (Wikipedia)
There are various bands with the name Crawler.
It was first created from the ashes of Back Street Crawler, following the death of guitarist, Paul Kossoff.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Crawler Tracks
Sort by
Stone Cold Sober - University Of London 1978
Crawler
Stone Cold Sober - University Of London 1978
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
First-Class Operator - University Of London 1978
Crawler
First-Class Operator - University Of London 1978
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Will You Do It (How Will Yo Break My Heart) - University Of London 1978
Crawler
How Will You Do It (How Will Yo Break My Heart) - University Of London 1978
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Disc Heroes - University Of London 1978
Crawler
Disc Heroes - University Of London 1978
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sail On - University Of London 1978
Crawler
Sail On - University Of London 1978
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sail On - University Of London 1978
Keep On Running - University Of London 1978
Crawler
Keep On Running - University Of London 1978
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Shape I'm In - University Of London 1978
Crawler
The Shape I'm In - University Of London 1978
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Muddy Waters - University Of London 1978
Crawler
Muddy Waters - University Of London 1978
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Is The Money - University Of London 1978
Crawler
Where Is The Money - University Of London 1978
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crawler Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist