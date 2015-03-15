The Heights of Abraham is an electronica collaboration based in Sheffield and Kingston upon Hull, Yorkshire in North-East England. Formed in the mid-1990s by Steve Cobby, Sim Lister and Jake Harries, they play electronica, ambient techno, and chill out.

Formed in 1992 their debut releases (Tides EP and Humidity LP) came in 1992 on the ambient-downtempo label Pork Recordings (also based in Hull). With David McSherry; who forms Fila Brazilia with Cobby; Cobby and Lister created their own music label, Twentythree Records.

Their album Electric Hush was voted one of the Top 20 Dance Albums of 1995 by dance and club-culture magazine, Mixmag.

In February 2013 (bar the Electric Hush album), Heights of Abraham moved to Steel Tiger Records.