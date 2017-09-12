The AuteursFormed 1993. Disbanded 1999
1993
The Auteurs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Auteurs were a British alternative rock band of the 1990s, and a vehicle for songwriter Luke Haines (guitar, piano and vocals).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
New French Girlfriend (Radio 1 Evening Session, 2 Jan 1993)
Lenny Valentino
Show Girl
Junk Shop Clothes (Radio 1 Session, 2nd Jan 1993)
Lenny Valentino (Single Version)
Starstruck
The Rubettes
New Life A New Family (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 20 Feb 1996)
Kids Issue (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 20 Feb 1996)
Fear Of Flying
