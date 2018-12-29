Sœur SourireBorn 17 October 1933. Died 29 March 1985
Sœur Sourire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1933-10-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c26869b8-a6f1-49e3-a2e1-9cb70304f3fe
Sœur Sourire Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeanne-Paule Marie "Jeannine" Deckers (17 October 1933 – 29 March 1985), better known as Sœur Sourire ("Sister Smile", often credited as The Singing Nun in English-speaking countries), was a Belgian singer-songwriter and initially a member of the Dominican Order in Belgium as Sister Luc-Gabrielle. She acquired world fame in 1963 with the release of the French-language song "Dominique", which topped the US Billboard Hot 100 and other charts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sœur Sourire Tracks
Sort by
Dominique
Sœur Sourire
Dominique
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m4rk6.pnglink
Dominique
Last played on
Souer Sourire
Sœur Sourire
Souer Sourire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Souer Sourire
Last played on
Complainte de Marie-Jacques
Sœur Sourire
Complainte de Marie-Jacques
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sœur Sourire Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist