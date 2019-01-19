DJ Yoda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br7p9.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c266a7ab-7b9f-478f-a26d-91c5f8f04c7c
DJ Yoda Biography (Wikipedia)
Duncan Beiny (born 1977 in London, United Kingdom), better known as DJ Yoda, is a hip hop turntablist who uses samples to create an animated musical style. He is known for several awards and media industry achievements.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Yoda Performances & Interviews
DJ Yoda Tracks
Sort by
Afrika (feat. Jungle Brothers)
DJ Yoda
Afrika (feat. Jungle Brothers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k6xvh.jpglink
Afrika (feat. Jungle Brothers)
Last played on
Africa Into The Jungle (feat. Jungle Brothers)
DJ Yoda
Africa Into The Jungle (feat. Jungle Brothers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k6xvh.jpglink
Africa Into The Jungle (feat. Jungle Brothers)
Last played on
DJ Yoda (6 Music Christmas Mix, 21 Dec 2018)
DJ Yoda
DJ Yoda (6 Music Christmas Mix, 21 Dec 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k6xvh.jpglink
2468
DJ Yoda
2468
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02r7mwd.jpglink
2468
Last played on
London Fields (Radio London Session, 12 Nov 2018)
DJ Yoda
London Fields (Radio London Session, 12 Nov 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k6xvh.jpglink
London Fields (Radio London Session, 12 Nov 2018)
Last played on
Rising Brook (feat. Eva Lazarus)
DJ Yoda
Rising Brook (feat. Eva Lazarus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k6xvh.jpglink
Rising Brook (feat. Eva Lazarus)
Last played on
London Fields (feat. Joel Culpepper)
DJ Yoda
London Fields (feat. Joel Culpepper)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k6xvh.jpglink
London Fields (feat. Joel Culpepper)
Last played on
Hither Green (6 Music Session, 21 May 2018) (feat. Afrika Baby Bam & Joel Culpepper)
DJ Yoda
Hither Green (6 Music Session, 21 May 2018) (feat. Afrika Baby Bam & Joel Culpepper)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k6xvh.jpglink
Hither Green (6 Music Session, 21 May 2018) (feat. Afrika Baby Bam & Joel Culpepper)
Last played on
London Fields (6 Music Session, 21 May 2018) (feat. Joel Culpepper)
DJ Yoda
London Fields (6 Music Session, 21 May 2018) (feat. Joel Culpepper)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k6xvh.jpglink
London Fields (6 Music Session, 21 May 2018) (feat. Joel Culpepper)
Last played on
Click
DJ Yoda
Click
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k71wz.jpglink
Click
Last played on
SEGA R.I.P. (feat. Scroobius Pip)
DJ Yoda
SEGA R.I.P. (feat. Scroobius Pip)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k6xvh.jpglink
SEGA R.I.P. (feat. Scroobius Pip)
Last played on
Breakfast Cereal (feat. Biz Markie)
DJ Yoda
Breakfast Cereal (feat. Biz Markie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k6xvh.jpglink
Breakfast Cereal (feat. Biz Markie)
Last played on
Concerto for turntables and orchestra: V. Allegro gavotte: 'Snow Time'
Gabriel Prokofiev
Concerto for turntables and orchestra: V. Allegro gavotte: 'Snow Time'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d9jkg.jpglink
Concerto for turntables and orchestra: V. Allegro gavotte: 'Snow Time'
Last played on
Mix 1(Radio 1 Session, 12 Jul 2004)
DJ Yoda
Mix 1(Radio 1 Session, 12 Jul 2004)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k6xvh.jpglink
Mix 1(Radio 1 Session, 12 Jul 2004)
Last played on
Concerto For Turntables, Allegro Gavotte 'Snow Time'
Gabriel Prokofiev
Concerto For Turntables, Allegro Gavotte 'Snow Time'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d9jkg.jpglink
Concerto For Turntables, Allegro Gavotte 'Snow Time'
Last played on
Concerto For Turntables And Orchestra
Gabriel Prokofiev
Concerto For Turntables And Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d9jkg.jpglink
Concerto For Turntables And Orchestra
Last played on
Sega RIP (feat. Scroobius Pip)
DJ Yoda
Sega RIP (feat. Scroobius Pip)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k6xvh.jpglink
Sega RIP (feat. Scroobius Pip)
Last played on
Chop Suey
DJ Yoda
Chop Suey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k6xvh.jpglink
Chop Suey
Last played on
And To The World
DJ Yoda
And To The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k6xvh.jpglink
And To The World
Last played on
Super Cereal Syrup
DJ Yoda
Super Cereal Syrup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k6xvh.jpglink
Super Cereal Syrup
Last played on
Day to Night
DJ Yoda
Day to Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k6xvh.jpglink
Day to Night
Last played on
Better Day
DJ Yoda
Better Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k6xvh.jpglink
Better Day
Last played on
DJ Yoda Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist