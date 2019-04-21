Devin Hoff is a musician and songwriter born in Colorado whose main instruments are double bass and bass guitar. He has worked in many musical contexts and with a wide array of jazz, free jazz, avant-garde rock, and folk musicians, including Nels Cline, Vijay Iyer, Xiu Xiu, Carla Bozulich, Ben Goldberg, Howard Wiley, and Good for Cows.

His first regular band as a composer/leader was Redressers (with Carla Kihlstedt, Marika Hughes and Ches Smith).

He wrote and recorded an album of solo double bass music, Solo Bass (2009), and continues to perform in that medium. His follow up release is called Sigils (2018) and was released digitally and also on audio tape.

In December 2018, Hoff joined with Kira Roessler (of Black Flag and Dos) to form the two bass band AwkWard and released their first album In Progress.