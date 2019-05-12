Priyanka Barve
Priyanka Barve Biography
Priyanka Barve is an Indian playback singer and actress. Barve has sung songs in Hindi, Marathi and in some other Indian languages, however she is most active in the Marathi and Hindi industry. Barve is known for playing Anarkali in Feroz Khan's Broadway adaptation of Mughal E Azam.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Azhaikka Vandhaayo
