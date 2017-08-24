Kaleidoscope60s UK psychedelic/progressive rock renamed to Fairfield Parlour. Formed 1967. Disbanded 1970
Kaleidoscope
1967
Kaleidoscope Biography (Wikipedia)
Kaleidoscope are an English psychedelic rock band from London that originally were active between 1967 and 1970. The band's songs combined the elements of psychedelia with lyrics. The band were also known at various times as The Sidekicks, The Key, I Luv Wight and Fairfield Parlour.
Kaleidoscope Tracks
A Dream for Julie
Kaleidoscope
A Dream for Julie
A Dream for Julie
Faintly Blowing
Kaleidoscope
Faintly Blowing
Faintly Blowing
Just How Much You Are
Kaleidoscope
Just How Much You Are
Do It Again For Jeffrey
Kaleidoscope
Do It Again For Jeffrey
Jenny Artichoke
Kaleidoscope
Jenny Artichoke
Jenny Artichoke
Kaleidoscope
Kaleidoscope
Kaleidoscope
Kaleidoscope
The Sky Children
Kaleidoscope
The Sky Children
The Sky Children
Flight From Ashiya
Kaleidoscope
Flight From Ashiya
Flight From Ashiya
Holidaymaker
Kaleidoscope
Holidaymaker
Holidaymaker
(Further Reflections) In The Room Of Percussion
Kaleidoscope
(Further Reflections) In The Room Of Percussion
Please Excuse My Face
Kaleidoscope
Please Excuse My Face
Please Excuse My Face
Mr. Small, The Watch Repairer Man
Kaleidoscope
Mr. Small, The Watch Repairer Man
Snapdragon
Kaleidoscope
Snapdragon
Snapdragon
