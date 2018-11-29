Kieran Kane (born October 7, 1949 in Queens, New York) is an American country music artist, as well as the owner of Dead Reckoning Records, an independent record label. Between 1986 and 1990, he and Jamie O'Hara comprised The O'Kanes, a duo which charted seven singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles charts, including the Number One single "Can't Stop My Heart from Loving You". In addition, Kieran charted a string of solo singles on Asylum Records in 1982. After The O'Kanes disbanded in 1990, both O'Hara and Kane recorded solo albums of their own.