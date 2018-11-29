Kieran KaneBorn 7 October 1949
Kieran Kane
Kieran Kane Biography (Wikipedia)
Kieran Kane (born October 7, 1949 in Queens, New York) is an American country music artist, as well as the owner of Dead Reckoning Records, an independent record label. Between 1986 and 1990, he and Jamie O'Hara comprised The O'Kanes, a duo which charted seven singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles charts, including the Number One single "Can't Stop My Heart from Loving You". In addition, Kieran charted a string of solo singles on Asylum Records in 1982. After The O'Kanes disbanded in 1990, both O'Hara and Kane recorded solo albums of their own.
Unfaithful Heart
Kieran Kane
Unfaithful Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unfaithful Heart
Last played on
I Wonder Where You Are Tonight
Kieran Kane
I Wonder Where You Are Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wonder Where You Are Tonight
Last played on
More to it Than This
Kieran Kane
More to it Than This
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Im Just Here To Love You
Kieran Kane
Im Just Here To Love You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Im Just Here To Love You
Last played on
Cool Me Down
Kieran Kane
Cool Me Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cool Me Down
Last played on
Hands Across the Water
Kieran Kane
Hands Across the Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Find my Way Back Home
Kieran Kane
Find my Way Back Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Find my Way Back Home
Last played on
Thats What You Do (When You Love Somebody)
Kieran Kane
Thats What You Do (When You Love Somebody)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Way down below
Kieran Kane
Way down below
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Way down below
Last played on
LOST JOHN DEAN (feat. Fats Kaplin & Kevin Welch)
Kieran Kane
LOST JOHN DEAN (feat. Fats Kaplin & Kevin Welch)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LOST JOHN DEAN (feat. Fats Kaplin & Kevin Welch)
Last played on
Je Suis Tres Contendre
Kieran Kane
Je Suis Tres Contendre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dirty Little Town
Kieran Kane
Dirty Little Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dirty Little Town
Last played on
Oisin's Song
Kieran Kane
Oisin's Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oisin's Song
Last played on
If It's Not Love
Kieran Kane
If It's Not Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If It's Not Love
Last played on
Six Months No Sun
Kieran Kane
Six Months No Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Six Months No Sun
Last played on
I Took my Power Back
Kieran Kane
I Took my Power Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somewhere Beyond the Roses
Kieran Kane
Somewhere Beyond the Roses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
