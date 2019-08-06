Joe RobinsonBlues guitarist. Born 25 May 1991
Joe Robinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991-05-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c25bc5ef-9b3a-4067-8746-84558f9a0c05
Joe Robinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Robinson (born 25 May 1991), is an Australian guitar player and vocalist. A largely self-taught musician from Temagog, NSW, he is best known for his virtuoso guitar abilities and for winning the 2008 season of Australia's Got Talent.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe Robinson Tracks
Sort by
(Do You Want It) To Be Me
Joe Robinson
(Do You Want It) To Be Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joe Robinson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist