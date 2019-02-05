Denver OldhamBorn 15 September 1936. Died 6 May 2012
Denver Oldham
Denver Oldham Biography (Wikipedia)
Denver Oldham (September 15, 1936 – May 6, 2012) was an American concert pianist and recording artist. A Steinway Artist, he had to his credit twelve European concert tours, two South American concert tours, as well as numerous domestic performances. He recorded ten albums, paying special attention to the works of neglected American composers. He was born in Long Island, New York to Scottish immigrants.
Denver Oldham Tracks
A Deserted Plantation
William Grant Still
A Deserted Plantation
A Deserted Plantation
Quit Dat Fool'nish
William Grant Still
Quit Dat Fool'nish
Quit Dat Fool'nish
