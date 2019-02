Denver Oldham (September 15, 1936 – May 6, 2012) was an American concert pianist and recording artist. A Steinway Artist, he had to his credit twelve European concert tours, two South American concert tours, as well as numerous domestic performances. He recorded ten albums, paying special attention to the works of neglected American composers. He was born in Long Island, New York to Scottish immigrants.

