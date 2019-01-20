Fred WedlockBorn 23 May 1942. Died 4 March 2010
Fred Wedlock
1942-05-23
Fred Wedlock Biography (Wikipedia)
Fred Wedlock (23 May 1942 – 4 March 2010) was a folk singer best known for his UK hit single "The Oldest Swinger In Town". He performed at many venues in Britain and Europe, presented programmes for West Country TV and acted with the Bristol Old Vic and the Ministry of Entertainment, as well as undertaking after-dinner speaking engagements.
Fred Wedlock Tracks
Oldest Swinger in Town
Oldest Swinger in Town
The Joggers Song
The Joggers Song
Superman
Superman
