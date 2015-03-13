Ovaltineys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c25a2eb6-d188-4208-8bbf-5898c2f730d0
Ovaltineys Biography (Wikipedia)
Ovaltineys or League of Ovaltineys was a children's club developed in the 1930s to promote the sale of Ovaltine brand drink in the United Kingdom.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ovaltineys Tracks
Sort by
We Are The Ovaltineys / Happy Days
Ovaltineys
We Are The Ovaltineys / Happy Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ovaltineys say Goodbye
Ovaltineys
The Ovaltineys say Goodbye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ovaltineys say Goodbye
Last played on
We are the Ovaltineys
Ovaltineys
We are the Ovaltineys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We are the Ovaltineys
Last played on
On the Sunny Side of the Street
Ovaltineys
On the Sunny Side of the Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On the Sunny Side of the Street
Last played on
Radio Archive Clip
Ovaltineys
Radio Archive Clip
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Radio Archive Clip
Last played on
SPARE: We Are The Olvaltineys
Ovaltineys
SPARE: We Are The Olvaltineys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SPARE: We Are The Olvaltineys
Last played on
Ovaltineys Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist