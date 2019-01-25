SyntaxEnglish electronic music group. Formed 2002
Syntax
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c2567d0b-7af7-4ffd-9f9d-b54ef0137a24
Syntax Biography (Wikipedia)
Syntax are an English electronic music group originally formed in 2002 by the musicians Jan Burton (also the band's vocalist) and Mike Tournier (ex-member of the band Fluke). They are best known for the songs "Destiny", "Bliss" and "Pride".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Syntax Tracks
Sort by
Pray (Edit)
Syntax
Pray (Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pray (Edit)
Last played on
Pray
Syntax
Pray
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pray
Last played on
Expectra
Syntax
Expectra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Expectra
Last played on
Syntax Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist