Syntax are an English electronic music group originally formed in 2002 by the musicians Jan Burton (also the band's vocalist) and Mike Tournier (ex-member of the band Fluke). They are best known for the songs "Destiny", "Bliss" and "Pride".

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia