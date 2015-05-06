Singapore SlingFormed 2000
Singapore Sling Biography (Wikipedia)
Singapore Sling is an Icelandic rock 'n' roll band from Reykjavík, formed in 2000. The band have released nine studio albums to date.
Singapore Sling Tracks
You Drive Me Insane
Singapore Sling
You Drive Me Insane
You Drive Me Insane
Godman
Singapore Sling
Godman
Godman
