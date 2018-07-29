Lewis Cleale
Lewis Cleale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c255286a-b5d3-46e4-a3b2-08646a2d2a23
Lewis Cleale Biography (Wikipedia)
Lewis Cleale is an American theatre actor and singer. He is originally from Houlton, Maine.
A graduate of the University of Miami's Frost School of Music (where he has been named Distinguished Alumnus) and of the Burt Reynolds Dinner Theatre, Cleale's big break came when he was cast in a European tour of Oklahoma!, in which he was noticed by Mary Rodgers, who recommended him for a Los Angeles production of State Fair.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lewis Cleale Tracks
Sort by
You're Just In Love
Lewis Cleale
You're Just In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're Just In Love
Last played on
Yesterday I Loved You
Lewis Cleale
Yesterday I Loved You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yesterday I Loved You
Last played on
You'Re Just In Love
Tyne Daly
You'Re Just In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You'Re Just In Love
Last played on
Lewis Cleale Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist