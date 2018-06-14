SamarisIcelandic electronica band. Formed January 2011
Samaris
2011-01
Samaris Biography (Wikipedia)
Samaris is an electronic music group from Iceland which formed in January 2011 and consists of Áslaug Rún Magnúsdóttir (clarinet), Þórður Kári Steinþórsson (electronics) and Jófríður Ákadóttir (vocals).
Samaris Tracks
