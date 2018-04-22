Love Committee70s US funk/disco group
Love Committee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c2522b64-956a-4420-9f9a-f3874da5ddfa
Love Committee Tracks
Sort by
Where Will It End
Love Committee
Where Will It End
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Will It End
Last played on
Law & Order Walter Gibbons Mix
Love Committee
Law & Order Walter Gibbons Mix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Law & Order Walter Gibbons Mix
Last played on
Law & Order (Dimitri From Paris Edit)
Love Committee
Law & Order (Dimitri From Paris Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Law & Order (Dimitri From Paris Edit)
Last played on
Just As Long as I Got You
Love Committee
Just As Long as I Got You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cheaters Never Win
Love Committee
Cheaters Never Win
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cheaters Never Win
Last played on
Put It In The Back Of Your Mind
Love Committee
Put It In The Back Of Your Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Put It In The Back Of Your Mind
Last played on
Law and Order
Love Committee
Law and Order
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Law and Order
Last played on
Pass The Buck
Love Committee
Pass The Buck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pass The Buck
Last played on
One Day Of Peace
Love Committee
One Day Of Peace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Day Of Peace
Last played on
Love Committee Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist