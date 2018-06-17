Henry Francis LyteBorn 1 June 1793. Died 20 November 1847
Henry Francis Lyte
1793-06-01
Henry Francis Lyte (1 June 1793 – 20 November 1847) was an Anglican divine, hymnodist, and poet.
Henry Francis Lyte Tracks
Abide With Me
Henry Francis Lyte
Abide With Me
Abide With Me
Music Arranger
Last played on
Abide with me (feat. New Irish Orchestra)
William Henry Monk
Abide with me (feat. New Irish Orchestra)
Abide with me (feat. New Irish Orchestra)
Choir
Featured Artist
Last played on
Praise, My Soul, The King Of Heaven
Henry Francis Lyte
Praise, My Soul, The King Of Heaven
Praise, My Soul, The King Of Heaven
Last played on
Abide with me
Alfie Boe
Abide with me
Abide with me
Last played on
Abide with me
Henry Francis Lyte
Abide with me
Abide with me
Last played on
Praise My Soul The King of Heaven
Henry Francis Lyte
Praise My Soul The King of Heaven
Praise My Soul The King of Heaven
Performer
Last played on
Abide with me
Henry Francis Lyte
Abide with me
Abide with me
Last played on
Abide with me
Henry Francis Lyte
Abide with me
Abide with me
Performer
Last played on
Abide with me
Henry Francis Lyte
Abide with me
Abide with me
Performer
Last played on
Abide with me
Henry Francis Lyte
Abide with me
Abide with me
Performer
Last played on
Praise My Soul (BBC 1 Songs of Praise, 20 Jul 2014)
Tony Christie
Praise My Soul (BBC 1 Songs of Praise, 20 Jul 2014)
Praise My Soul (BBC 1 Songs of Praise, 20 Jul 2014)
Last played on
Abide with me
Henry Francis Lyte
Abide with me
Abide with me
Last played on
