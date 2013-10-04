YodeliceBorn 23 February 1979
Yodelice
1979-02-23
Yodelice Biography (Wikipedia)
Maxime Rodolphe Nouchy, known as Maxim Nucci and as Yodelice (born 23 February 1979 Créteil), is a French singer-songwriter who performs in English. He has released five albums as of 2014: "Maxim Nucci" (2006), Tree of Life (2009), Cardioid (2010), "Square Eyes" (2013) and "Like a Million Dreams" (2014). The songs belong to folk, rock and pop music. He is also known for his acting performance in Guillaume Canet's film Little White Lies (French title: Les Petits Mouchoirs) with Marion Cotillard in 2010. The song "Talk to me" was featured.
Yodelice Tracks
Picture Perfect
Emergency
Alone
Sunday with a Flu
Free
Insanity
