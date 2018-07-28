Pablo CruiseFormed 1973
Pablo Cruise
1973
Pablo Cruise Biography (Wikipedia)
Pablo Cruise is an American pop/rock band from San Francisco currently composed of David Jenkins (guitar and vocals), Cory Lerios (keyboards and vocals), Steve Price (drums) and Larry Antonino (bass and vocals). Formed in 1973, the band released eight studio albums over the next decade, during which time five singles reached the top 25 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The group underwent several personnel changes and split up in 1986. The original lineup—Jenkins, Lerios, Price and Bud Cockrell—reunited briefly in 2004.
Pablo Cruise Tracks
Love Will Find a Way
What'cha Gonna Do?
Ocean Breeze
