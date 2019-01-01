Gus ArnheimBorn 4 September 1897. Died 19 January 1955
Gus Arnheim
1897-09-04
Gus Arnheim Biography (Wikipedia)
Gus Arnheim (September 4, 1897 – January 19, 1955) was an American pianist and an early popular band leader. He is noted for writing several songs with his first hit being "I Cried for You" from 1923. He was most popular in the 1920s and 1930s. He also had a few small acting roles.
