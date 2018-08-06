Jean-Christophe Le Saoût[1] (born July 19, 1975 in Vernon, Eure), better known by the stage name Wax Tailor, is a French trip hop/hip hop producer. He has released six studio albums collaborating with a great number of artists. Wax Tailor is one of the leading voices of the instrumental hip-hop and downtempo scenes. With 6 albums under his belt as well as 2 live albums, over 800 shows in 60 countries, he entices fans worldwide with a unique musical blend of Hip-Hop, Soul and Funk enhanced by a sense of storytelling akin to a film director's.