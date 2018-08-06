Wax TailorBorn 19 July 1975
Wax Tailor
1975-07-19
Wax Tailor Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean-Christophe Le Saoût[1] (born July 19, 1975 in Vernon, Eure), better known by the stage name Wax Tailor, is a French trip hop/hip hop producer. He has released six studio albums collaborating with a great number of artists. Wax Tailor is one of the leading voices of the instrumental hip-hop and downtempo scenes. With 6 albums under his belt as well as 2 live albums, over 800 shows in 60 countries, he entices fans worldwide with a unique musical blend of Hip-Hop, Soul and Funk enhanced by a sense of storytelling akin to a film director's.
Wax Tailor Tracks
Que Sera (Album Version)
How I Feel
Only Once (feat. Ali Harter)
Epiphany (Copy Paste Soul Remix) (feat. Wax Tailor)
A Woman's Voice
Que Sera
B-Boy On Wax (Feat Speech Defect)
Our Dance
Positively Inclined (Feat. ASM)
Leave It (Ft Dionne Charles)
