Henry 'Juggy' Murray Jr. (24 November 1923 in Charleston, South Carolina – 8 February 2005 in New York City) was an American rhythm and blues music producer.

Raised in Hell's Kitchen in Manhattan, Murray and partner Bobby Robinson co-founded Sue Records in early 1957. In 1958, Murray formed the Symbol Records subsidiary.

Biographer Mick Patrick writes:

In 1968 Murray sold his Sue masters and publishing houses, Saturn and Sagittarius, to United Artists. He moved to California and by 1972, he issued his first solo LP, Built for Speed. Inside America followed in 1976, which was popular on the UK dancefloors. He released Rhythm and Blues for the Jupiter imprint in 1977.

Murray continued to work into the new millennium, producing and promoting up and coming artists. Of Baby Washington, Juggy Murray once said, "I would rather record her than eat."

Juggy Murray died February 8, 2005 in Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, New York. Though Murray was 81 and suffering from Parkinson's Disease, he and Washington had been working on recording comeback material.