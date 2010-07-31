Franz Koglmann (born 1947) is an Austrian jazz composer. He performs on both the trumpet and flugelhorn in a variety of contexts, most often within avant-garde jazz and third stream contexts. An award-winning composer, Koglmann has performed or recorded with a variety of musicians, including Lee Konitz, Paul Bley, Bill Dixon, Georg Gräwe, Andrea Centazzo, Theo Jörgensmann, Wolfgang Reisinger, Enrico Rava, Yitzhak Yedid, Ran Blake, John Lindberg and many others. When the Romanian town of Sibiu commissioned Koglmann to write a piece, he brought together bits from Haydn's 27th symphony with a tape recording of Sibiu native Emil Cioran philosophisizing. In 2003 he received the highest Austrian jazz award, the Hans Koller Prize, in the category "album of the year".