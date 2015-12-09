Carl Gustav Sparre OlsenBorn 25 April 1903. Died 8 November 1984
Carl Gustav Sparre Olsen (April 25, 1903 – November 8, 1984) was a Norwegian violinist and composer. His composition style is lyrical with a strong grounding in Norwegian folk tunes.
Six Old Village Songs from Lom, Op 2
Six Old Village Songs from Lom, Op 2
Six Old Village Songs from Lom, Op 2
