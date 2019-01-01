Max CollinsBorn 28 August 1978
James Maxwell Stuart "Max" Collins , Marms (born August 28, 1978) is an American musician, singer, and songwriter who is best known as the lead vocalist, primary songwriter, and bassist of the Alternative rock band Eve 6, which he co-founded with Jon Siebels. He has also launched a solo career in 2013 called Marms + The Car Deaths.
