David Parry (born 23 March 1949) is an English conductor who is particularly known for his work within the field of opera. Described as "a man of the theatre with whom directors love to work; he is good with singers; he knows the British opera world like the back of his hand. He is a controversial and outspoken defender of the operatic form, and a passionate advocate of opera in English", his work includes a large discography of complete opera recordings of rarely performed works made on the Opera Rara and Chandos record labels, as well as works recorded with well-known British and European orchestras. Parry is also a member of the support staff of the Cardiff International Academy of Voice
Ermione: Act 1 finale
Gioachino Rossini
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Last played on
BBC Radio 4 UK Theme
Trad., Fritz Spiegl, Manfred Arlan, London Philharmonic Orchestra & David Parry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjbfd.jpglink
Composer
Last played on
Madamina, il catalogo è questo (Don Giovanni)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Last played on
I rage, I melt. I burn; O ruddier than the cherry (Acis and Galatea)
George Frideric Handel
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Last played on
Maria Stuarda (Overture)
Gaetano Donizetti
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Orchestra
Last played on
Song of the Flea
Modest Mussorgsky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8q.jpglink
Last played on
Maria Stuarda (Overture)
Gaetano Donizetti
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Last played on
Odessa Walk
Alexey Shor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjbfd.jpglink
Last played on
Fantasia on British Sea Songs: Sailor's Hornpipe, excerpt
Henry Wood
Henry Wood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqywl.jpglink
Last played on
Easter Hymn
Pietro Mascagni
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5c6.jpglink
Last played on
Flight (Act 1 finale)
Jonathan Dove
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg50j.jpglink
Choir
Last played on
Look! Up there (Flight - beginning Act 1)
Jonathan Dove
Jonathan Dove
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg50j.jpglink
Last played on
'When a maiden takes your fancy' from The Abduction from the Seraglio
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
The Mikado's Song from The Mikado, Act II
Arthur Sullivan
Arthur Sullivan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
'O ruddier than the cherry' from Acis and Galatea
George Frideric Handel
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Das Rheingold: 'The Bridge leads you...'
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Last played on
I bought this suitcase in New York
Jonathan Dove
Jonathan Dove
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg50j.jpglink
Author
Last played on
Gypsy Songs Op.55 Songs My Mother Taught Me
Antonín Dvořák
Antonín Dvořák
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Last played on
The Three Little Pigs
Paul Patterson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjbfd.jpglink
Last played on
Nabucco (Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves)
Giuseppe Verdi
Giuseppe Verdi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
Myself when young (In a Persian garden)
Liza Lehmann
Liza Lehmann
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm7k.jpglink
Last played on
Billy Budd - Look! Through the port
Benjamin Britten
Benjamin Britten
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Last played on
Flower Duet (Lakmé)
Léo Delibes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br18p.jpglink
Last played on
Zaira - Act 1 Aria: Amo ed amato io sono
Vincenzo Bellini
Vincenzo Bellini
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19s.jpglink
Last played on
Zaira - final act (extract)
Vincenzo Bellini
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19s.jpglink
Last played on
Fuggi codardo (L'assedio di Calais)
Gaetano Donizetti
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Last played on
I Baccanali di Roma - opera
Pino Nicolosi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9mt.jpglink
Last played on
Le Nozze di Figaro - opera in 4 acts K.492
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Last played on
Die Entfuhrung aus dem Serail, K. 384, Act III - Osmin's Revenge
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Last played on
Keyboard Concerto No 5 in F minor, BWV 1056
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Last played on
Nabucco – Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves
Giuseppe Verdi
Giuseppe Verdi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Last played on
Enrico di Borgogna - 'Elisa! Elisa! O! me infelice
Gaetano Donizetti
Gaetano Donizetti
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Last played on
Radio 4 Theme
London Philharmonic Orchestra, David Parry & Trad. arr Spiegl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjbfd.jpglink
Composer
Last played on
Emma D'Antiochia [Act II Sc3]
London Philharmonic Orchestra, Mercandante & David Parry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjbfd.jpglink
Composer
Last played on
Deh! vieni, t'affretta' (Caterina Cornaro)
David Parry
David Parry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9mt.jpglink
Last played on
