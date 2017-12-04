The Dials are a British band formed in 2002 in Brighton, England. Their music is a mixture of psychedelia, country and rock. The Dials released their debut self-titled album in 2007, which Americana UK describes as "A sprawling stylistically diverse work that is almost flawlessly executed ... An excellent debut." Their second album, The Companions of The Rosy Hours, was released in June 2009 to critical acclaim. Shindig! magazine said: "A band that never throw themselves wildly on a great idea, but instead nurture and raise it in absolute perfection ... The Dials have made one of the most promising LPs in ages."

Their third album was released in October 2013 preceded by a single, "Rose Marie".

Andy Davies was previously a member of The Jennifers, members of which went on to form Supergrass and Gordon Russell spent six years as guitarist in Dr. Feelgood.