Bebe NeuwirthBorn 31 December 1959
Bebe Neuwirth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1958-12-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c2386b28-3331-4ad0-935e-14d4b657f842
Bebe Neuwirth Biography (Wikipedia)
Beatrice "Bebe" Neuwirth (born December 31, 1958) is an American actress, singer, and dancer. On television, she played Lilith Sternin, Frasier Crane's wife, on both the TV sitcom Cheers (in a starring role) and its spin-off Frasier (in a recurring guest role). The role won her two Emmy Awards. On stage she played the Tony Award–winning roles of Nickie in the revival of Sweet Charity (1986) and Velma Kelly in the revival of Chicago (1996). Other Broadway musical roles include Morticia Addams in The Addams Family (2010). From 2014 to 2017, she starred as Nadine Tolliver in the CBS drama Madam Secretary.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bebe Neuwirth Tracks
Sort by
Just Around The Corner
Nathan Lane
Just Around The Corner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Around The Corner
Last played on
Just Around The Corner
Bebe Neuwirth
Just Around The Corner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Around The Corner
Last played on
Where Did We Go Wrong?
Bebe Neuwirth
Where Did We Go Wrong?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Did We Go Wrong?
Last played on
Bebe Neuwirth Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist