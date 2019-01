SX-70 - 100 Suns

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06crnxz.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06crnxz.jpg

2018-07-03T13:55:00.000Z

SX-70 chat to Stu Bailie and play their song '100 Suns' live in studio.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06crmbb