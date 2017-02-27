Giacomo Antonio PertiBorn 6 June 1661. Died 10 April 1756
Giacomo Antonio Perti
1661-06-06
Giacomo Antonio Perti Biography (Wikipedia)
Giacomo Antonio Perti (6 June 1661 – 10 April 1756) was an Italian composer of the Baroque era. He was mainly active at Bologna, where he was Maestro di Cappella for sixty years. He was the teacher of Giuseppe Torelli and Giovanni Battista Martini.
Giacomo Antonio Perti Tracks
La lingua profetica del taumaturgo di Paola
