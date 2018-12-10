Ferlin HuskyBorn 3 December 1925. Died 17 March 2011
Ferlin Husky
1925-12-03
Ferlin Husky Biography (Wikipedia)
Ferlin Eugene Husky (December 3, 1925 – March 17, 2011) was an early American country music singer who was equally adept at the genres of traditional honky-tonk, ballads, spoken recitations, and rockabilly pop tunes. He had two dozen top-20 hits in the Billboard country charts between 1953 and 1975; his versatility and matinee-idol looks propelled a seven-decade entertainment career.
In the 1950s and 1960s, Husky's hits included "Gone" and "Wings of a Dove", each reaching number one on the country charts. He also created a comic outspoken hayseed character, Simon Crum; and recorded under the stage name Terry Preston from 1948 to 1953. In 2010, Husky was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Ferlin Husky Tracks
Wings Of A Dove
Wings Of A Dove
You Pushed Me Too Far
You Pushed Me Too Far
A Dear John Letter
A Dear John Letter
On The Wings Of A Dove
On The Wings Of A Dove
Wang Dang Do
Wang Dang Do
Gone
Gone
Lookin' At The World Thru A Windshield
Dragging The River
Dragging The River
Me and Old CB
Me and Old CB
I Can't Go On This Way
I Can't Go On This Way
I Hear Little Rock Callin'
Tennessee Central (Number 9)
Tennessee Central (Number 9)
Six Days On The Road
Six Days On The Road
Black Sheep
Black Sheep
Timber Im Falling
Timber Im Falling
We Rise Together (feat. Erin Marshall)
We Rise Together (feat. Erin Marshall)
Prize Possession
Prize Possession
SAN ANTONIO ROSE
SAN ANTONIO ROSE
I Wouldn't Treat a Dog Like You're Treating Me
This Moment of Love
This Moment of Love
Legend In My Time
Legend In My Time
I Can't Stop Loving You
I Can't Stop Loving You
A Dear John Letter
A Dear John Letter
